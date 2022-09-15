Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Taps Dr. Edmond Hakimi as Medical Director

CALVERTON, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research (Wellbridge), a Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® recipient for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation, announces Dr. Edmond Hakimi has been appointed Medical Director at Wellbridge. He brings invaluable expertise to the Wellbridge team and will be a trusted resource for patients and staff.

Dr. Edmond Hakimi

"Dr. Hakimi brings a passion and desire to provide an unparalleled level of care to those with substance-use disorders, and we welcome him to Wellbridge," said Dr. Christopher Yadron, CEO of Wellbridge. "His experience and innovation in addiction treatment, coupled with an already robust staff of caring, dedicated professionals, create a new dynamic of hope and success for the patients we treat."

Dr. Hakimi, a resident of Old Bethpage, is a highly renowned board-certified Internal Medicine physician with fellowship training in Addiction Medicine from Brigham and Women's Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, where he currently serves as Part Time Faculty. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from St. John's University, in New York, with a major in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. Dr. Hakimi earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his Internal Medicine residency at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. He specializes in treating patients with substance-use disorders and concurrent psychiatric diagnoses while conducting clinical research to develop novel treatments for these disorders.

As Wellbridge's Medical Director, Dr. Hakimi's goal will be to provide exceptional care to those with substance-use disorders and wrap-around services, including Medication for Addiction Treatment, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, and Motivational Interviewing.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Hakimi dedicates his time to improving the lives of people in recovery or seeking recovery, from substance-use disorder, including by helping establish Nassau County's first Mobile Addiction Recovery Treatment program. He also serves as the president of the Long Island Recovery Association, a not-for-profit organization that, through education and advocacy, aims to eliminate the negative public perception of addiction and achieve full parity for treatment and recovery support services on demand.

