WELLCAMP Launches Rapid-Deployment Folding & Expandable Container Houses at Global Exhibitions, A Decade After Starting in a Small Workshop

From Remote Mining Camps to Global Disaster Relief Shelters, the China-Based Prefab Container House Manufacturer Takes Its Rapid-Deployment Housing Global

FOSHAN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong WELLCAMP Steel Structure & Modular Housing Co., Ltd. exhibited full-size expandable camp house units, mountain house and integrated camp solutions at major trade shows across South America, Southeast Asia, and Middle East, generating a new trend for mining, oil & gas, new energy, plantation, disaster relieving, humanitarian & refugees, infrastructure development & plantation sites.

WELLCAMP Rapid-Deployment Folding & Expandable Container House Solutions for Mining & Construction Camps, Oil & Gas Camp, Disaster Relief & Emergency Shelters, Military Accommodation, Resorts & Temporary Accommodation.

Visitors who attended the Canton Fair this year, or recent leading construction and mining exhibitions, might have witnessed WELLCAMP team presenting Mountain House modules engineered for installation in rugged terrain where conventional equipment is impractical.

That on-the-road narrative reflects WELLCAMP's evolution: what began as a packed Chinese prefab house supplier to labor camps accommodation for Qatar's Lusail City in 2014 has grown into a recognized provider for governments, energy companies and disaster-response organizations facing urgent accommodation needs.

From a One-Workshop Operation to Expanding Production Capacity

Ten years ago, WELLCAMP Founder, Siwen Chen was running a prefab house factory out of a 4,000m² production workshop next door to his office.

Today, company-reported milestones show WELLCAMP's manufacturing footprint expanded through multiple facility projects and joint ventures to exceed 100,000 m² of combined production space. The company also reported significant year-over-year revenue growth of over 60% in 2024, citing increased demand including but not limited to mining camps in Australia, government project for Indonesia's new capital, and refugee housing alone the GCC, Middle East & Africa Region.

Live Demonstrations Draw Buyers

At exhibition booths, the company's live demonstrations have been a major draw:

Folding Container Houses that a small crew can Rapidly deploy in minutes.

that a small crew can Rapidly deploy in minutes. Expandable Camp Houses that ship in a single container and unfold by hands to provide extensive usable space.

that ship in a single container and unfold by hands to provide extensive usable space. Flat pack and detachable containers designed modular for stacking into multi-story dormitories and site offices or other temporary facilities.

designed modular for stacking into multi-story dormitories and site offices or other temporary facilities. Mountain House modules engineered for installation in rugged terrain where conventional equipment is impractical for a decent house but not in the form of a container nor need of cement.

Buyers, whether Australian mine operators, French resort developers, or African infrastructure contractors, keep circling back to the same points: lower freight and logistics cost, minimal on-site labor, and structures engineered for demanding climate and geological conditions typical of remote project sites.

Real-World Résumé

Over the past decade WELLCAMP camp solutions have housed workers building Mitsubishi plants in the Caribbean, sheltered families after earthquakes in Japan (NHK did a segment on it) as well as provided disaster relief after floods in Brazil and hurricanes in the Bahamas, and served as backup medical facilities during the pandemic in Guangzhou, Paraguay, and Tanzania. This year alone the company delivered a 60,000 m² oil-field camp across Congo, Nigeria, and Zambia and is finishing an 86,400 m² military dormitory project in Indonesia.

What's Next

A new 40,000 m² solely-owned factory comes active in 2025, and the company is already adding engineers who speak Spanish, French, and Bahasa Indonesia to work directly with overseas clients.

"Ten years in, we're still the same team that believes speed and quality don't have to fight each other," said Siwen Chen, Founder and Owner of WELLCAMP. "Only difference is now we're proving it everywhere from the desert to the mountains to downtown disaster zones."

About WELLCAMP

Guangdong WELLCAMP Steel Structure & Modular Housing Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing Folding Container Houses, Expandable Camp Houses, Flat Pack Container Houses, Detachable Container Houses, and many more Integrated Modular Camp Solutions. With more than 20 years of experience, innovative proprietary technologies, and a global project footprint across 110+ countries, WELLCAMP delivers Fast, Reliable, and Efficient housing solutions for: Mining & Construction Camps, Oil & Gas Camp, Disaster Relief & Emergency Shelters, Military Accommodation, Resorts & Temporary Accommodation. WELLCAMP remains committed to Innovation, Cost-Efficiency and Customer-Centered modular solutions.

Website: https://www.prefab-house.com

Email: [email protected]

