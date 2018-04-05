WellCard Savings Partners with MDsave, Giving Members Access to Savings on Medical Procedures

The new partnership grants WellCard Savings members access to the full host of savings opportunities provided by MDsave. MDsave offers consumers the ability to browse and purchase medical procedures on the world's first online healthcare marketplace. WellCard Savings members can now find the best prices for medical procedures by comparing local prices and purchasing the procedures online.

MDsave offers savings on medical procedures including MRI, CT Scans, Ultrasound, X-Ray, Mammogram, and more. MDsave and WellCard Savings are not insurance.

WellCard Savings provides its members with a host of benefits without access fees. Benefits include pharmacy, hearing, dental, vision, imaging, and lab discounts, as well as cash back shopping, and a variety of entertainment discounts.

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is an award-winning, privately held company providing patented technology and consumer-driven programs that create measurable returns to clients throughout the United States. To learn more, call 1-888-642-6490 or email sales@competitivehealth.com. Visit www.WellCardSavings.com for more details.

About MDsave

MDsave is the world's first online healthcare marketplace, bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high quality services at fair prices. Visit www.MDsave.com for more details.

