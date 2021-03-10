WellCare and NC MedAssist to Host Mobile Free Pharmacy Event at Grainger Stadium

KINSTON, N.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of North Carolina (WellCare) and NC MedAssist will host a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in Lenoir County on March 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at Grainger Stadium (400 E Grainger Ave., Kinston, NC 28502) and is open to any individual or family in need of over-the-counter (OTC) medications. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. No identification is required.

"We are proud to bring the NC MedAssist Mobile Free Pharmacy to Lenoir County," said Margaret Peal, Vice President of Public Affairs at WellCare of North Carolina. "This event helps our community members most in need access necessary over-the-counter medications and additional social resources available in and around Lenoir County."

All Mobile Free Pharmacy Events are held as a drive-thru service only. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicines. Participants are highly encouraged to pre-order their OTC medicines online by visiting https://medassist.org/mobile/ and selecting their county event. Additional options are available for those individuals unable to pre-register online, so that everyone who needs medicine will be able to receive it.

"Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to those most in need in Kinston," said Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication at NC MedAssist. "We understand there is a pressing need for these types of medications, especially in the midst of the cold and flu season. Our goal in this partnership with WellCare is to improve the health of the community, one family at a time."

Mobile Free Pharmacy Events serve as many as 1,000 people at a time. To ensure the event runs smoothly and that all participants are served, many volunteers are needed. NC MedAssist is collaborating with local organizations who are recruiting community members to serve in volunteer roles such as pharmacy consultation, client "personal shoppers," and sorters. NC MedAssist is still actively seeking community volunteers for the Mobile Free Pharmacy Event. Any available individuals can sign up at www.medassist.org/volunteer.

During the event, participants will also receive information about NC MedAssist's Free Pharmacy Program, which mails free prescription medications directly to a patient's home. The organization's overall goal is to ease the burden for those in need and aid people who may be forced to choose between buying their food or purchasing their medicine.

About WellCare of North Carolina

WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. Anticipated beginning July 1, 2021, WellCare of North Carolina will administer one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (PHPs). WellCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com/nc

About NC MedAssist

NC MedAssist is a statewide non-profit pharmacy, founded in 1997. The organization provides free prescription medication to all low-income, uninsured North Carolinians who qualify for their Free Pharmacy Program. NC MedAssist offers three programs that address the needs of children and adults: the Free Pharmacy Program (for prescription medication), the Mobile Free Pharmacy Program (for over-the-counter medicine), and the Transitional Jobs Program (for individuals with barriers to employment). Last year, NC MedAssist distributed $76 million worth of prescription and over-the-counter medicine to NC residents across the state. Learn more about NC MedAssist right now at www.medassist.org. You can also visit their Facebook and Twitter pages, or contact them to find out how you can help.

Any reference in this press release to any person, organization, activity, or services related to North Carolina Medicaid does not constitute or imply the endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

