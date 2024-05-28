Wellcare and The American Legion Partner on Initiative to Prevent Veteran Suicides

The "Be the One" initiative raises awareness of resources available to support veterans

The initiative also focuses on education and seeks to reduce the stigma associated with seeking mental health services

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare, the Medicare business of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) and the American Legion, the nation's largest wartime veterans services organization, launched a veteran suicide prevention initiative. The "Be the One" initiative raises awareness of the resources available to help veterans and seeks to reduce the stigma that keeps many veterans from seeking care. Research shows that America's veterans are 1.5 times more likely to commit suicide and, according to Department of Veterans Affairs, on average, 17.5 veterans die each day from suicide. With veteran suicide rates continuing to rise, "Be the One" calls upon friends, family members and colleagues to be the one – to offer assistance and resources to veterans in need and prevent a potential crisis situation. The initiative includes educational resources, tools like a mobile app and Public Service Announcements.

"We are proud to partner with The American Legion on this critically important initiative in support of our nation's veterans. The "Be the One" initiative encourages us to talk openly and boldly about the mental health challenges affecting veterans," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Wellcare and U.S. Air Force veteran, Michael A. Carson. "It is important to acknowledge that many veterans struggle to cope with life after deployment or service. By working together, we can help ensure that veterans receive the care and support they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives."

"Military service is one of the most fulfilling experiences that affords veterans unparalleled skills and a community that lasts a lifetime. As a veteran and member of the American Legion, I know how rewarding service can be, as well as the struggles that many of our servicemen and women face when returning from deployment or separating from service. That's why I'm proud to be a part of this partnership with Wellcare to raise awareness about the importance of mental health support for veterans, and help save our brothers and sisters," said American Legion "Be the One" Chair Waco Hoover.

For those that are actively looking to 'be the one' for their loved ones, "Be the One – Columbia Protocol" is a mobile application that can provide users with geo-targeted crisis resources and guides and is available nationwide. If someone you know is in imminent crisis, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, 24/7 access to confidential crisis support.

For more information about the "Be the One" initiative, please visit https://www.legion.org/betheone.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Wellcare is the Medicare brand of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the nation's largest veteran's organization, comprised of roughly 1.6 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the country. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion has spent over 100 years creating a community of servicemembers and veterans to strength the United States of America.

SOURCE Wellcare