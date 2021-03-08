WellCare and the Centene Institute for Advanced Health Education™ Launch Youth Impact Award for Vaping Prevention

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky and the Centene Institute for Advanced Health Education™ are pleased to announce the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Vaping Prevention, a curriculum and contest for adolescents ages 14 through 19 to raise awareness about vaping, e-cigarette use and prevention. Students will learn about the dangers of vaping and take action by developing and submitting a 30 to 60-second Public Service Announcement (PSA) video. The contest is accepting submissions through April 16, 2021. Winners will be announced in early summer of 2021.

"Nationally, and in Kentucky, vaping and e-cigarette use has dramatically increased among middle school and high school students," said Dr. Sandra Guerra, Chief Medical Officer, WellCare of Kentucky. "The Youth Impact Award for Vaping Prevention will help empower students to share the dangers of vaping and become a part of the solution."

In December 2018, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared youth e-cigarette use a public health epidemic, and reported that e-cigarette use among U.S. middle and high school students increased 900% between 2011 and 2018. In addition, 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration showed that more than 5 million U.S. youth, including over one in four high school students and about one in 10 middle school students, used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.

"At WellCare, we are excited about the potential positive impact this program will have on our youth and communities across Kentucky," said Dr. Guerra. "We welcome entries from young Kentuckians and look forward to their creative work."

All submissions are eligible for up to 10 hours of community service and prizes are available for the top submissions. For more information on the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Vaping Prevention, please visit https://www.centeneinstituteaward.com/vapingprevention.

