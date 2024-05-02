Wellcare and Wellvana Announce Partnership to Expand Patient-Centered Primary Care for Benefit of Medicare Advantage Members in Georgia, Tennessee and Texas

ST. LOUIS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare, the Medicare business of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), and Wellvana, a value-based care physician enablement company, today announced a multi-year partnership that seeks to expand affordable, patient-centered primary healthcare to thousands of Wellcare Medicare Advantage members in Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. The partnership will support independent primary care physicians involved in valued-based care in those states to improve clinical outcomes for Wellcare's Medicare Advantage members.

"Through Wellcare and Wellvana's like-minded approach to value-based care, we are well positioned to advance the health of our members and improve the quality of care we provide," said Michael Carson, chief executive officer of Centene's Medicare business. "Wellvana's network of high-performing primary care providers have a proven track-record of driving high-quality clinical outcomes, and we look forward to seeing how this partnership positively impacts the lives of the members we serve."

"Wellvana and Wellcare share a vision for driving innovation to accelerate patient-centered care delivery," said President and Chief Executive Officer at Wellvana, Kyle Wailes. "Our industry-leading approach to value-based care works because we partner with providers to augment their administrative capabilities and align incentives that reward physicians. Working together, Wellcare and Wellvana can advance equitable access to care, reduce unnecessary and expensive emergency department visits and improve access to quality care for risk-bearing Medicare and dual-eligible communities."

Since 2019, Wellvana has invested financial resources, human capital and technology into practices that enable more clinicians to succeed in value-based care. Through Wellvana's proprietary analytics, improved workflows and intelligent care management platform, Wellcare members will experience the impact of their benefits with preventive care leading the way.

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Wellcare is the Medicare business of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, Ohana Health Plan and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

Through our high-touch approach to value-based care, Wellvana is moving the industry beyond fee-for-service to patient-centered care and helping connect the healthy outcomes of patients directly to shared savings for physicians, health systems, and payors. Wellvana believes value-based care succeeds when data-driven technology and high-touch human engagement align. Wellvana offers physicians a flexible path to full risk. Founded in 2018 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Wellvana works with primary care providers and health systems in 24 states, manages lives across multiple payors, and continues to expand its footprint into new communities. For more information, visit Wellvana.com and follow Wellvana on LinkedIn.

