WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review

"2017 was an exceptional year for WellCare. The investments we made in our people, our processes and our technology have continued to position us for long-term success," said Kenneth A. Burdick, chief executive officer, WellCare Health Plans. "As we look forward, we continue to see new opportunities and remain committed and focused on our core mission to help our members live better, healthier lives."

Report highlights include:

WellCare unveiled its new brand tagline—"Beyond Healthcare. A Better You."—to articulate how the company goes beyond just healthcare to uniquely and holistically address its members' physical, behavioral, pharmacy and social needs.

WellCare released two new member testimonials highlighting WellCare's care model and holistic approach to member care.

WellCare's Center for CommUnity Impact worked to address social determinants of health by helping to remove barriers to good health and connecting more than 33,000 people to 106,000 social service resources.

WellCare established a Diversity Council within the organization that is responsible for building a diverse workforce, an inclusive culture and a strategy for the company's relevance and reputation in its local communities.

WellCare continued to integrate community service into its associate experience. In 2017, approximately 75 percent of WellCare associates participated in company-sponsored volunteer activities—a rate more than double the national average.

WellCare was recognized as a Fortune "World's Most Admired Company" in 2018, ranking in the top five among the health insurance and managed care industry, a testament to the company's talent, dedication and hard work.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company serves approximately 4.4 million members nationwide as of Dec. 31, 2017. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com or view the company's videos at www.youtube.com/user/WellCareHealthPlan.

