Wellcare Announces 2026 Annual Enrollment Period in Florida: Choose the Right Medicare Coverage That Works for You

Wellcare Medicare Advantage plans will be available to more than 51 million beneficiaries in 32 states; Prescription Drug Plans will continue to be offered nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare, a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company offering a comprehensive range of Medicare products, is excited to announce the start of the 2026 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), from Oct. 15, 2025, through Dec. 7, 2025.

"Choosing the right Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions seniors make each year," said Charlene Zein, CEO of Sunshine Health. "At Sunshine Health and Wellcare, we are committed to helping Floridians access quality, affordable healthcare. Our plans are designed to support whole-person wellness, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of this enrollment period to find the coverage that best fits their needs."

With a wide range of plans tailored to meet the diverse needs of Floridians, Wellcare continues to prioritize affordability, access and innovation. People who enroll by Dec. 7 will have coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026. This is a critical opportunity for Medicare beneficiaries to review their healthcare needs and enroll in a plan that offers comprehensive coverage and valuable benefits for the year ahead.

"We are deeply committed to offering a diverse range of plans that support our members' health and wellbeing," said Wellcare Chief Executive Officer, Michael Carson. "We're especially excited about the continued growth and integration of our Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans, in collaboration with our federal and state partners, which help us better serve individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. Supporting the health of our aging population isn't just a priority – it's a responsibility. These offerings reflect our dedication to delivering quality care, improving health outcomes and creating a seamless experience for some of the most vulnerable populations in our communities."

The company also continues to invest in member experience with digital tools and resources for members and prospective members. This includes:

Delivering a modernized, supportive and engaging onboarding experience to new and renewing members.

Providing member onboarding videos in eight languages: Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, Tagalog, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Taiwan, Chinese Hong Kong and Korean.

Proactively engaging and communicating with members on understanding their benefits and access to services and providers.

Leveraging data, analytics and technology to adjust to meet members' needs and improve the overall experience.

Conducting frequent member surveys to better understand what matters most to them and where we can improve to make their experience better.

For more details about Wellcare's MA plans, visit WellcareNow.com and Medicare PDPs, visit pdpwellcare.com.

Wellcare's 2026 Plan Offerings

For 2026, Wellcare will offer plans to more than 51 million beneficiaries, which accounts for more than 75% of the eligible beneficiaries in 32 states and more than 1,850 counties. Wellcare has added 51 counties to its footprint across the following states: California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, Texas and North Carolina.

MAPD Highlights:

In 2026, a variety of plan offerings for value-conscious beneficiaries are available with predictable copays and extra benefits:

The Wellcare Spendables® card continues to offer eligible members a single card with preloaded funds available at more than 66,000 nationwide retailers across Wellcare's 32-state footprint. Eligible members may use their Wellcare Spendables® card on multiple benefits. Depending on the plan, benefits may include an allowance for over-the-counter health items and covered out-of-pocket dental, vision and hearing costs. Members who are eligible may use the allowance for other benefits to support their overall well-being. Additionally, an integrated experience combines the Wellcare Spendables® card and Wellcare Rewards™ programs into one platform. Members earn rewards for health actions, including annual preventive visits, using the member portal, flu shots and health screenings. With the phase out of the Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) program, extra benefits like assistance with groceries, gas, rent and utilities will only be available to members who meet specific health conditions under a different program, but we've made the process easier for members to check if they are eligible. Members who aren't eligible for additional benefits will be limited to certain types of care, like over-the-counter items or out-of-pocket medical costs.

continues to offer eligible members a single card with preloaded funds available at more than 66,000 nationwide retailers across Wellcare's 32-state footprint. Eligible members may use their Wellcare Spendables® card on multiple benefits. Depending on the plan, benefits may include an allowance for over-the-counter health items and covered out-of-pocket dental, vision and hearing costs. Members who are eligible may use the allowance for other benefits to support their overall well-being. Additionally, an integrated experience combines the Wellcare Spendables® card and Wellcare Rewards™ programs into one platform. $0 or low copay for primary care physician visits on all plans.

Dario's digital mental health and social support resources (formerly Twill Therapeutics) provide online behavioral health support and is available 24/7 across all Medicare Advantage plans. Services include peer-to-peer support, self-guided behavioral health programs and access to Centene health plan resources.

Monthly cost for insulin under Medicare plans will be capped at either $35 or 25% of the drug's negotiated or maximum fair price, whichever is lower.

$0 cost-sharing for Part D vaccinations recommended for adults by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The Part D benefit will continue to consist of three phases with members' out-of-pocket costs capped at no more than $2,100 for the plan year.

Preferred retail pharmacy networks will include Walgreens*, CVS* and select grocers*. A robust network is expected with more than 60,000 total pharmacies.

Express Scripts® Pharmacy home delivery will continue to be the preferred mail order (Home Delivery) pharmacy focusing on providing convenient and efficient service for prescriptions that are filled for more than 35 days.

Benefits also include $0 for: routine physical exams to support annual preventive visits; kidney evaluation and A1c labs; preventive and diagnostic mammograms; preventive and diagnostic colonoscopies; routine/medical eye exams for diabetics; and Tier 6 adherence meds at preferred pharmacies.

Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) Highlights:

Wellcare's Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) will continue to be available nationwide with competitive benefits:

Two products (Classic and Value Script) will be offered in all 34 regions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia; 68 PDPs nationwide.

We continue to offer products to meet the unique needs of Medicare beneficiaries including: Dual eligibles Low premium "value" shoppers

A competitive formulary design will be offered across both plans.

The Value Script plan will continue to offer members a cost-effective option, with one of the lowest premiums in the nation.

The Classic plan will be under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) benchmark in all regions making this plan a great option for members receiving a Low-Income Subsidy (LIS).

Both plans feature a $0 copay on Tier 1 (Preferred Generic) prescriptions when filled at a preferred pharmacy.

About Sunshine Health

With offices across Florida, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter Health), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include the Sunshine Health Pathways to Shine Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Sunshine Health Mindful Pathways Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; the Sunshine Health Power to Thrive Specialty Plan for people living with HIV/AIDS; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and X @SunHealthFL.

About Wellcare

Wellcare offers a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Wellcare is the Medicare brand of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

Benefits and allowance amounts vary by plan. Please call for more details. Allowance amounts cannot be combined with other benefit allowances which may be on the prepaid card. Limitations and restrictions may apply.

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Benefits mentioned are a part of Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill. Not all members will qualify. In addition to being high-risk, you must have one or more of the following chronic conditions: cancer, cardiovascular disorders, chronic and disabling mental health conditions, chronic lung disorders, diabetes. There are other eligible conditions not listed. Eligibility for this benefit cannot be guaranteed based solely on your condition. All applicable eligibility requirements must be met before the benefit is provided. For details, please contact us or see the plan's Evidence of Coverage/Member Handbook.

*Other Pharmacies/Physicians/Providers are available in our network.

