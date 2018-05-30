A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the following link: https://cc.talkpoint.com/bern001/053018a_as/?entity=26_7V3QLVN. The webcast should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to the presentation start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for three months following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company's website at http://ir.wellcare.com/Event/.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company served approximately 4.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellcare-announces-appearance-at-investor-conference-300656165.html

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wellcare.com

