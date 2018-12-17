WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET), followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

Links to the live webcasts of the presentation and Q&A session, as well as replays of these events, will be available on the company's website at http://ir.wellcare.com/Event/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following conclusion of the live broadcasts.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 5.5 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

