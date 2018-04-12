WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina

WellCare associates and their families and friends will also be putting on their running shoes for the race to support PCANC, the state's only statewide organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Children who suffer severe adversity in childhood are more likely to suffer long-term intellectual, behavioral and physical health problems, according to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente.

"As a leading Medicaid managed care organization that serves children across the country, we see the devastating impact child abuse can have on children and families on a daily basis. We are committed to investing in programs that promote prevention and combat abuse, which is why we are proud to support Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina in their efforts to fight abuse," said Gregg MacDonald, senior vice president, division president at WellCare.

WellCare strives to help its members and their communities lead better, healthier lives. Through its Community Assistance Line (CAL), a referral database with thousands of community organizations and programs, WellCare offers its members, along with others in the community, a peer-based navigator who assists callers in obtaining needed social services. The CAL, open to anyone needing social services, operates Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. To contact the line for assistance, please call 866-775-2192 (main line) or 855-628-7552 (video relay).

The 5 Factors 5K Walk & Run will showcase the five Protective Factors — Parental Resilience, Social and Emotional Competence of Children, Parental Knowledge of Child Development and Parenting Skills, Concrete Support for Parents and Social Connections — which, when present in families and communities, increase the health and well-being of children. To learn more about the event, visit app.racereach.com/event/5-factors-5k-walk-run.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company serves approximately 4.4 million members nationwide as of Dec. 31, 2017. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com or view the company's videos at https://www.youtube.com/user/WellCareHealthPlan.

