WellCare CEO Ken Burdick Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019

According to one Glassdoor review, "I love the way WellCare not only values their members, but [treats] their employees...They focus on making sure [the company] is a place where you want to come to work."

Other reviews highlight the company's "culture, benefits and true appreciation for employees and growth opportunities," while others approve of the company's, "diversity, executive leadership and associates [who] are eager to drive transformation and improvements."

"I'm honored to be recognized among such an impressive list of CEOs across the country," said Burdick. "Each morning, I wake up looking forward to the challenging and innovative work we do to serve our members and strengthen our communities on behalf of our state and federal government partners."



"And at the heart of it is our associates who demonstrate a deep commitment to giving back," added Burdick. "Their continued dedication and unwavering commitment to our mission makes me proud to lead this company."

"It's an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we're seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

