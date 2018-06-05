"By enabling access to primary care, Ken Burdick helps others lead healthier lives — a mission shared by PCDC," said Louise Cohen, PCDC's chief executive officer.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this award and a testament to the talent, dedication and hard work of our more than 9,000 associates who each day live our values and deliver on our mission to help our members live better, healthier lives," said Burdick.

As a leading provider of managed care services, including Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, WellCare has embarked on a multi-year strategic plan, which included reinvesting in its people, processes and technology. The company also reaccelerated its efforts to produce operational and clinical excellence to help connect its members to a network of high-quality providers.

The PCDC Annual Spring Gala brings together more than 500 health leaders, providers, advocates and influencers to celebrate primary care successes. It is also an occasion to recognize the people and organizations at the forefront of primary care expansion and healthcare transformation. This year's gala marked PCDC's 25th anniversary.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company served approximately 4.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellcare-ceo-kenneth-a-burdick-receives-excellence-in-primary-care-award-from-the-primary-care-development-corporation-300659854.html

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wellcare.com

