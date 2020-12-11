WellCare, Crossroads Corporation and the Housing Partnership to Host COVID-19 Community Testing Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Mecklenburg County's ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WellCare is partnering with Crossroads Corporation, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, Grier Heights Community Center, and Power 98 FM to provide free COVID-19 testing and information on accessing resources in the community.

Testing will take place during the Health for the Holidays Drive-Thru event on Sat., Dec. 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grier Heights Community Center located at 3100 Leroy Street in Charlotte.

During the event, StarMed Healthcare will offer screenings at no cost, including to those without health insurance. No appointments are needed but registration is strongly encouraged. Results will be available in 48 to 72 hours following testing.

WellCare will be onsite to distribute reusable face masks and hand sanitizer to the greater community and children's blue light blocking glasses for the youth of Grier Heights Community Center. Read Charlotte and Promising Pages will be providing children's books, while many other community partners will be onsite to distribute useful resources. CrossRoads Corporation and the Housing Partnership will share exciting information about the roll out of their new 14-acre community land development project around affordable housing, and local radio station Power 98 FM will broadcast live from the event venue.

"We are happy to offer COVID-19 screenings at no cost to the Grier Heights community," said Tiffany Capers, Executive Director, Crossroads Corporation. "Community-based organizations in Charlotte are playing a critical role as we work to help children and families access needed resources during this challenging time."

"WellCare is proud to partner with Mecklenburg community-based organizations who are providing critical services and resources that help improve the overall health and well-being of all North Carolinians," said Troy Hildreth, Plan President and CEO, WellCare of North Carolina.

About CrossRoads Corporation

CrossRoads Corporation for Affordable Housing and Community Development, Inc. is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that through partnerships honors the history and supports the collective vision of rejuvenation, economic stability, healthy living, and educational achievement within the Grier Heights community. Our vision is that Grier Heights will be transformed residentially and economically, and the quality of life dramatically improved with a constant focus on justice to its residents throughout the process

About WellCare of North Carolina

WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. Anticipated beginning July 1, 2021, WellCare of North Carolina will administer one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (PHPs). WellCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com/northcarolina.

SOURCE WellCare of North Carolina

Related Links

http://www.wellcare.com/northcarolina

