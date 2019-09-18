WellCare Donates $10,000 to Support the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island

Each year, the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island serves approximately 1,000 children, ages 6-17, through an after school enrichment program. Approximately 96% of those children come from underserved minority populations, including Native Hawaiian (58%) and Filipino (9%). One-in-three enrolled children comes from poverty, with 21% of families having a total annual income of $10,000 or less. Additionally, many students are not meeting math, literacy or science standards.

WellCare's $10,000 donation will support 250 children in the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island's after school program and will help cover the cost of needed supplies, including books and athletic equipment, as well as room enhancements for the organization's teen room and computer center located at the Hilo Clubhouse. The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island currently serves more than 1,000 children island-wide. The Hilo program currently serves about 400 children, all of whom receive homework support; enrichment and wellness programming; recreational physical activity; out-of-school education classes; and daily nutritional supplement and meal programs.

"At WellCare, our mission is to help our members live better, healthier lives. We do this by making connections to critical programs and social services that promote better health outcomes both for our members and the communities we serve," said Rhonda Mims, WellCare's executive vice president, chief public affairs officer and president of the WellCare Community Foundation. "This donation will support the Boys & Girls Club, which plays a critical role in helping children in Hilo reach their full potential."

In conjunction with the start of the school year, 'Ohana Health Plan associates in Hilo will volunteer approximately 100 hours to help decorate the organization's teen room, including painting and purchasing new materials and equipment for Boys & Girls Club programming.

"WellCare's support makes a world of difference in our efforts to ensure that our children have every opportunity to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens," said Chad Cabral, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Hilo to promote better health outcomes and a brighter future for Hawaii's next generation," said Scott Sivik, state president of 'Ohana Health Plan.

Since 2008, 'Ohana Health Plan has served Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries throughout Hawaii through its offices in Hilo, Kahului, Kapolei and Honolulu.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of June 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

About the WellCare Community Foundation

The WellCare Community Foundation was established in 2010 and is a nonprofit, private foundation. Its mission is to foster and promote the health, well-being and quality of life for the poor, distressed and other medically underserved populations – including those who are elderly, young and indigent – and the communities in which they live. The WellCare Community Foundation carries out this mission by supporting work that helps people live healthy, safe and productive lives, and by assisting groups with serious and neglected health needs. Underscoring this mission is the WellCare Community Foundation's goal to serve as a national resource that fosters an environment where there is a continuum of education, access and quality health care, all of which improve the overall health, well-being and quality of life of targeted beneficiaries.

About 'Ohana Health Plan

'Ohana Health Plan has more than 270 employees in Hawaii and serves approximately 48,000 members through its offices in Kapolei, Honolulu, Hilo and Kahului. Since 2008, 'Ohana Health Plan has served members throughout Hawaii and has taken WellCare's national experience and developed an 'Ohana Health Plan care model that addresses local members' healthcare and health coordination needs. As of June 30, 2019, 'Ohana Health Plan serves approximately 41,000 Medicaid members, 5,000 Medicare Advantage members and 1,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) members in Hawaii. For more information about 'Ohana Health Plan, please visit the company's website at www.ohanahealthplan.com.

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wellcare.com

