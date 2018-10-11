WellCare Donates $100,000 to Support Those Impacted by Hurricanes Florence and Michael

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the devastating destruction of these recent hurricanes," said Rhonda Mims, executive vice president and chief public affairs officer of WellCare and president of the WellCare Community Foundation. "While the storms have passed, there is still work to be done. We are committed to supporting community organizations helping those impacted by the storms access needed care and services that are so critical to overall health and well-being."

To provide additional on-the-ground assistance, WellCare is reminding everyone about its Community Connections Help Line, a toll-free, nationwide line available to both members and non-members who need help accessing resources and social services such as food, housing, transportation and more. The help line operates Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. For assistance, please call 866-775-2192 (main line) or 855-628-7552 (video relay).

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company serves approximately 5.5 million members nationwide as of September 1, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

About the WellCare Community Foundation

The WellCare Community Foundation was established in 2010 and is a nonprofit, private foundation. Its mission is to foster and promote the health, well-being and quality of life for the poor, distressed and other medically underserved populations – including those who are elderly, young and indigent – and the communities in which they live. The WellCare Community Foundation carries out this mission by supporting work that helps people live healthy, safe and productive lives, and by assisting groups with serious and neglected health needs. Underscoring this mission is the WellCare Community Foundation's goal to serve as a national resource that fosters an environment where there is a continuum of education, access and quality health care, all of which improve the overall health, well-being and quality of life of targeted beneficiaries.

