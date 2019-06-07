WellCare Donates $15,000 to Support the Family Café

The Family Café connects Floridians with disabilities and their families to a wide range of public and private resources, including training and networking opportunities. The Annual Family Café, the organization's signature event, includes a series of keynote presentations and an exhibit hall that showcases dozens of vendors and breakout sessions. During the event, Cara Meeks, WellCare's senior manager, Community Engagement Florida, will present a session on WellCare's Community Connections Help Line called "Getting You Connected."

"WellCare has a long history of serving Floridians with disabilities, and we have developed a strong understanding of their unique needs," said Tanya Hillary, WellCare's vice president, Children's Medical Services (CMS) Health Plan Operations. "We are proud to support the Family Café and its efforts to connect people living with disabilities to the services and resources they need to help them make more informed decisions for themselves and their loved ones."

WellCare and CMS Health Plan, which is operated by WellCare, will also sponsor the M.O.R.G.A.N. Project Sensory Room. This is a multi-sensory room filled with sights, sounds, textures and aromas used to stimulate, calm, relax and energize children, young adults and others with physical and developmental needs.

In addition to the company's sponsorships, approximately 200 WellCare associates, their family members and their friends are expected to volunteer during the event to provide support to those in attendance.

To learn more about the Family Café and how it assists those living with disabilities, visit www.FamilyCafe.net.

