WellCare Donates $250,000 to Support Expansion of New Integrated Health Clinic in Western Yavapai County

Spectrum Healthcare has served Yavapai County for more than 50 years and provides high-quality, whole-health services to community members regardless of their ability to pay. The Prescott clinic, expected to open in January 2020, began renovations in August. Upon opening, the clinic will provide whole-health outpatient behavioral health services and wellness services, including pain management and medication-assisted treatment. It will be located in the heart of Prescott directly across from the community's hospital, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) West Campus.

"We're thrilled to give back and make a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Rhonda Mims, WellCare's executive vice president, chief public affairs officer and president of the WellCare Community Foundation. "We hope our donation will not only help increase access to care and services in Western Yavapai County, but will ultimately help families achieve better overall health outcomes."

"As a member of the community, we are humbled at the opportunity to be able to give back in a meaningful way through this endeavor. We are so grateful for WellCare's generous donation that will add to the whole-health services in Western Yavapai County," said April Rhodes, CEO, Spectrum Healthcare Group. "These funds will ensure we can provide accessible care for our communities."

"We are excited to help make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most," said Scott Cummings, president of Care1st Health Plan Arizona. "We look forward to helping expand access and improve the health and well-being of our local communities."

As of June 30, 2019, Care1st Health Plan Arizona and WellCare Health Plans has more than 400 employees in the state and serves approximately 209,000 members through an office in Phoenix including approximately 179,000 Medicaid members, 4,000 Medicare Advantage members and 27,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) members.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of June 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

About Spectrum Health Group

Spectrum Healthcare Group (SHG) provides same-day services for primary care, behavioral health, pediatrics, psychiatry, and county-wide crisis response. Spectrum's fully structurally integrated health homes are committed to putting patients first. Compassionate care for mind, for body, for all of you. www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/

