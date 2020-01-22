WellCare Earns 100% on 2020 Corporate Equality Index

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This achievement marks the second consecutive year WellCare has been named a "Best Places to Work for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Equality."

"We are honored the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has once again recognized WellCare for our efforts to promote a welcoming, diverse and inclusive workplace," said WellCare CEO Ken Burdick. "Our more than 14,000 associates make WellCare a special place to work, and we take great pride in creating a culture where everyone can bring their true selves to work each day so they can achieve their greatest personal and professional potential."

The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation that focuses on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. WellCare joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that received a perfect score this year.

Growing and Sustaining an Inclusive Workplace and Culture

In 2017, Burdick signed the national CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge joining hundreds of other CEOs across the country to encourage more inclusive workplaces.

Last year, WellCare's efforts helped grow and sustain its culture of LGBTQ inclusion in several important areas by:

Supporting the ongoing work of its LGBTQ+ Associate Resource Group, which contains more than 360 WellCare associates across the country;

Providing associate education on LGBTQ+ health matters;

Making gender transition guidelines available for all associates and their managers;

Hosting an annual Pride flag raising event at the Tampa headquarters;

headquarters; Participating in 50 th anniversary Pride celebrations and parades around the country, including Detroit, Mich. ; St. Petersburg, Fla. ; Roselle Park, N.J. ; and New York City ;

anniversary Pride celebrations and parades around the country, including ; ; ; and ; Being named a "Tampa Bay Ally Business of Pride" by the Tampa Bay Business Journal and Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound," said HRC President Alphonso David. "In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe. These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do, it is also the best business decision."

