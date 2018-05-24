WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Compton-Phillips and Ms. Walsh to our board," said Chris Michalik, WellCare's chairman of the board. "From Dr. Compton-Phillips' clinical experience to Ms. Walsh's background in hospital administration, both women bring strong leadership skills, experience in partnering with providers, and a deep understanding of our nation's hospitals and health systems—all of which will be invaluable in supporting WellCare's focus on providing access to high-quality care and services to our more than 4.3 million members across the country."

Dr. Compton-Phillips has served as executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Providence St. Joseph Health since 2015. Previously, she served as chief quality officer at The Permanente Federation (part of Kaiser Permanente). Dr. Compton-Phillips joined Kaiser Permanente in 1993 and held a variety of roles including internal medicine service chief, physician director of the Columbia, Maryland geographic region, physician director for population care and guideline director. Dr. Compton-Phillips serves on the board of Multiscale Health Networks, a joint venture between Providence St. Joseph Health and the Institute for Systems Biology to provide healthcare technology solutions. Dr. Compton-Phillips is a board-certified internist. She received her B.S. in biology from Johns Hopkins University and her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Kathleen E. Walsh has served as president and chief executive officer of Boston Medical Center since 2010. Previously, she served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Brigham and Women's Hospital; chief operating officer for Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research; and senior vice president of medical services for Massachusetts General Hospital. She has also held hospital administrator positions in a number of New York City hospitals including Montefiore Medical Center, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, Saint Luke's—Roosevelt Hospital Center, and the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation. Ms. Walsh serves on several boards of directors, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission, the Massachusetts Hospital Association, the AAMC Council of Teaching Hospitals, Pine Street Inn, the Greater Boston YMCA Board of Overseers, the Green Ribbon Commission's Health Care Sector and fellow of the Yale Corporation. She received her bachelor's degree and a master's degree in public health from Yale University.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company serves approximately 4.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com or view the company's videos at www.youtube.com/user/WellCareHealthPlan.

