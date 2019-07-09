WellCare Launches WellCare Works to Connect Members to Employment, Community Engagement and Education Opportunities in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky, a WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) company, is offering a new program to help connect its Medicaid members to tools, training and resources that promote social engagement and empower independence by helping them learn, train, prepare and ultimately secure employment, volunteerism and education opportunities.

The program, called WellCare Works, goes beyond healthcare to connect members to numerous social resources, which aim to help them achieve greater levels of success and independence. The program consists of the following:

Job Preparedness and Placement – Access to unique digital platforms to help with job search, resume development, interview preparation, one-on-one job coaching, networking and community engagement/volunteer opportunity identification.

– Access to unique digital platforms to help with job search, resume development, interview preparation, one-on-one job coaching, networking and community engagement/volunteer opportunity identification. Community Support – Access to a registry of more than 485,000 social support resources, including child care, food, housing, transportation and utility assistance, which are critical to achieving positive health outcomes.

– Access to a registry of more than 485,000 social support resources, including child care, food, housing, transportation and utility assistance, which are critical to achieving positive health outcomes. Educational Benefits – Coverage for fees including GED test preparation and GED testing.

Members can access WellCare Works tools, training and resources through their member portal and can contact WellCare's Community Connections Help Line, which operates Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT at 866-775-2192 or 855-628-7552 (video relay).

According to research from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, stable employment provides numerous benefits critical for good health. According to the study, employment makes it easier for workers to live in healthier neighborhoods, secure education, afford child care services and buy healthy foods, while also reducing stress-related illnesses and other factors.

"At WellCare, we believe in helping our members live better, healthier lives by taking an integrated, holistic approach to care and connecting them to needed programs and services – many of which go beyond just healthcare such as education, employment and social connections," said William Jones, state president, WellCare of Kentucky. "When a family's basic needs are met, such as access to healthy food or reliable transportation, they are much better positioned to find and keep a job, complete a degree or begin meaningful volunteer work."

For more information about WellCare Works and other WellCare Medicaid benefits in Kentucky, please visit www.wellcare.com/Kentucky or call 1-877-389-9457 (TTY/TDD 1-877-247-6272) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

As of March. 31, 2019, WellCare serves approximately 445,000 Medicaid members, 14,000 Medicare Advantage plan members and 33,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan members in Kentucky. To learn more about how we care for Kentuckians, watch Brandi's story at http://youtu.be/YwOw5EgeSYo.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

