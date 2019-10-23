WellCare Members Gain Expanded Access to Top Health Systems in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of South Carolina, a WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) company, announced it is offering its WellCare Medicare Advantage members expanded access to the top health systems across the state.

Current WellCare Medicare Advantage members have in-network access to the following health systems as of Oct. 1, 2019. Those who enroll during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (running Oct. 15 - Dec. 7) will have access effective Jan. 1, 2020:

Beaufort Memorial Hospital a nonprofit, 197-bed acute care hospital and regional referral center with approximately 230 board-certified or board-eligible providers.

a nonprofit, 197-bed acute care hospital and regional referral center with approximately 230 board-certified or board-eligible providers. Grand Strand Health a multi-facility health system, comprised of one acute care hospital, Grand Strand Medical Center, two freestanding ER facilities and outpatient medical facilities, including the Advanced Wound Center, the Breast Center and Carolina Forest Imaging Center.

a multi-facility health system, comprised of one acute care hospital, Grand Strand Medical Center, two freestanding ER facilities and outpatient medical facilities, including the Advanced Wound Center, the Breast Center and Carolina Forest Imaging Center. Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) which owns and operates eight hospitals situated in Charleston , Chester , Florence , Lancaster and Marion counties; the MUSC College of Medicine; the physicians' practice plan; and nearly 275 telehealth locations. In 2018, for the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC the number-one hospital in South Carolina .

which owns and operates eight hospitals situated in , , , and counties; the MUSC College of Medicine; the physicians' practice plan; and nearly 275 telehealth locations. In 2018, for the fourth consecutive year, named MUSC the number-one hospital in . Prisma Health is the largest and most comprehensive integrated healthcare system in the South Carolina Midlands region. Its network of more than 300 physician practice sites and 18 hospitals includes Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, which has been ranked for its performance in heart failure and colon cancer surgery, according to U.S. News and World Report's "Best Hospitals" Rankings.

"We are pleased to offer our Medicare Advantage members expanded access to high-performing health systems across South Carolina and look forward to working with their teams to help improve the health and well-being of our members across the state," said Urcel Fields, WellCare's state president, South Carolina.

As of June 30, 2019, WellCare serves approximately 83,000 Medicaid, 13,000 Medicare Advantage and 20,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan members in South Carolina.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of June 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

Additional Information

Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Grand Strand Health, MUSC and Prisma Health may also contract with other Medicare Plans/Part D sponsors.

