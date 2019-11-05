WellCare Members Gain In-Network Access to Piedmont Healthcare

ATLANTA and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Georgia, a WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) company, announced today that WellCare Medicare Advantage (MA), Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members now have in-network access to Piedmont Healthcare..

Piedmont Healthcare is an integrated healthcare system of 11 hospitals, 27 urgent care centers, 28 Piedmont QuickCare locations and 555 clinic practices that reach 70% of Georgia's population.

Current members of WellCare's MA Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans, and Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans and those who enroll in WellCare's Medicare Advantage health plan's during 2020 Medicare open enrollment will also have in-network access to the health system.

"At WellCare, our members' health is our top priority. We are thrilled to partner with Piedmont Healthcare to offer our members access to affordable, high-quality healthcare to help them live better, healthier lives," said Sonya Nelson, WellCare's state president in Georgia.

WellCare's members now have access to all 11 Piedmont Healthcare hospitals, including its three clinical hubs: Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, a 643-bed hospital, recently named one of 100 Great Hospitals in America by Becker's Healthcare; Piedmont Athens Regional, a 359-bed hospital, named Georgia's Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group in 2018; and Piedmont Columbus Midtown, a 583-bed hospital, with west Georgia region's only full-range cancer center, Level II trauma program and children's Hospital with level III NICU.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, WellCare serves approximately 492,000 Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® plan members, 52,000 Medicare Advantage plan members and 26,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan members in Georgia. To learn more about how we care for Georgians watch Gloria's story at http://youtu.be/qyn-nywze04.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.4 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com .

Additional Information

Piedmont Healthcare may also contract with other Medicare Plans/Part D sponsors.

