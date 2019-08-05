WellCare Names Dr. Eugenie M. Komives Chief Medical Officer in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) has named Eugenie M. Komives, M.D., FAAFP, chief medical officer for North Carolina. Dr. Komives will oversee the plan's medical strategy and clinical direction of healthcare services and quality improvements to help ensure high-quality health outcomes for WellCare members enrolled in the company's Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans under North Carolina's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (PHPs).

"Dr. Komives is an accomplished healthcare executive with broad experience in the delivery of care in North Carolina," said Troy Hildreth, WellCare's state president, North Carolina. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we assist the state in successfully transitioning Medicaid recipients to a coordinated Medicaid managed care program."

WellCare was one of four health plans selected by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to serve North Carolina's Medicaid beneficiaries on a statewide basis. One additional health plan led by providers was selected to operate in certain regions. The state is expected to implement the new Medicaid managed care system in 27 counties beginning Nov. 1, 2019, and the remaining counties on Feb. 1, 2020.

"I am extremely pleased to join the WellCare team and look forward to helping our members in North Carolina live better, healthier lives," said Komives.

Prior to joining WellCare, Dr. Komives served as chief medical officer for Duke Population Health Management office and Duke Connected Care, where she was responsible for providing clinical oversight to its integrated provider network. Previously, she was a practicing family physician with Duke Primary Care – Hillsborough. She also served in a variety of leadership roles with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, including vice president for healthcare quality, and with Kaiser Permanente in Durham, North Carolina.

Dr. Komives earned a doctor of medicine degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Dr. Komives completed her residency program in family medicine at Duke-Watts Family Medicine Program in Durham, North Carolina. She is board-certified in family medicine, a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and is active with the North Carolina Medical Society, having co-chaired the Kanof Institute for Physician Leadership.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of June 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

Any reference in this press release to any person, organization, activity, or services related to North Carolina Medicaid does not constitute or imply the endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

