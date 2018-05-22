WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina

"Tommy is a highly trained family medicine physician and proven healthcare leader with more than 30 years of experience in North Carolina," said MacDonald. "Having a medical director who understands the challenges faced by rural physicians and their patients will be a great asset for our North Carolina health plan. Over the years, Tommy has demonstrated his commitment to high-quality patient care, community service and a devotion to helping North Carolinians live better, healthier lives. He will be an invaluable part of our leadership team as we continue to expand our presence in the state."

"I'm excited to join the WellCare team and look forward to making a meaningful difference in the lives of North Carolinians by helping develop a health plan that will give Medicaid beneficiaries access to the care and services they need for better health. If awarded a contract by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, we will strive to ensure WellCare's implementation of managed care is consistent with the regional standards for delivering care to North Carolina's Medicaid beneficiaries and is minimally disruptive to the current providers delivering this care to our state's program," said Newton.

Dr. Newton has more than 30 years of experience as an adult and family medicine physician. While joining WellCare, he will continue to practice family medicine with the Clinton Medical Clinic in Clinton, North Carolina, which he has done since 1984. He also served on the board of the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians since 1989 and served as past president from 1995 to 1996.

Dr. Newton is board-certified in family medicine and licensed to practice in North Carolina. He received his bachelor's and medical degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Newton completed his residency program in family medicine at Roanoke Memorial Hospitals in Roanoke, Virginia.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company served approximately 4.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

