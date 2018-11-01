WellCare Names Dr. Naim Munir Senior Medical Director in Kentucky

"Dr. Munir is an accomplished healthcare executive with broad experience in providing quality, cost-effective healthcare solutions that help deliver better health outcomes for the members we serve," said Bill Jones, WellCare's state president in Kentucky. "His leadership and background in government-sponsored healthcare will be instrumental in ensuring our members receive the integrated, holistic care they need to live better, healthier lives."

"I am excited to join the WellCare team in Kentucky," said Dr. Munir. "My priority will be to build upon WellCare's culture of service and make meaningful differences in the health and quality of life of our members."

Prior to joining WellCare, Dr. Munir served as a healthcare consultant for a Fortune 250 company. Dr. Munir has served as chief medical officer for Henry Ford Health System's provider-owned health plan in Michigan and chief medical officer for Principal Financial Group's health insurance division in Des Moines, Iowa.

Dr. Munir also served as a physician reviewer for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for 10 years and was appointed to its national oversight committee for two terms. He held additional leadership roles with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Amerigroup in New Jersey and PacifiCare in Texas.

Dr. Munir received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and his medical degree from Rush Medical College in Chicago. He completed his residency program in family practice at the Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Dr. Munir is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 5.5 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wellcare.com

