WellCare Names Dr. Robert Rhodes Chief Medical Officer in Nebraska

"Dr. Rhodes is an accomplished healthcare executive and a physician leader with broad experience in serving vulnerable populations in Nebraska," said Tim Meyers, president of WellCare of Nebraska. "He has significant experience building strong quality teams that create a collaborative atmosphere with providers and partners, which helps create better health for our members and their communities."

"I look forward to making a meaningful difference in the health and quality of life of our members in Nebraska and helping to continue the strong partnerships WellCare has with the state, our providers and local community-based organizations," said Dr. Rhodes.

Dr. Rhodes is a board-certified family physician with extensive experience in serving vulnerable populations. In 2003, he founded Clinic with a Heart that provides healthcare to the uninsured and underinsured in Nebraska. He is also the founder of InjuReplay, which educates athletes and fans about sports injuries and recovery.

He received his bachelor's degree from the University of South Dakota and his medical degree from the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine. Dr. Rhodes completed his residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is past president of the Nebraska Medical Association and a member of its board of directors.

As of June 30, 2019, WellCare of Nebraska serves approximately 83,000 Medicaid members in Nebraska. For more information about Heritage Health, visit www.neheritagehealth.com.

