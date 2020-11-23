WellCare of California Earns High Marks in CMS 2021 Star Ratings Report

CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WellCare announced its Medicare Advantage plans in California earned high marks from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the annual Star Quality Ratings for rating year 2021.

WellCare received a 4.5-out-of-5 Star Rating for its Medicare Advantage plans in the state. This marks the third year in a row WellCare has earned a rating of 4 Stars or higher in California.

CMS publishes its annual Star Ratings to help Medicare beneficiaries make more informed decisions when selecting a health plan. Medicare plans are ranked on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars, with 5 Stars representing the highest level of quality. The annual ratings are determined by a number of factors, including clinical care, member service experience, and member feedback gathered annually on how well plans did in several categories, including quality of care and customer service.

"This year's Star Ratings demonstrate our consistency in bringing quality and value to our members in California," said Karen Johnson, Medicare Officer at WellCare. "At WellCare, we are committed to meeting the needs of our members, improving our products and services, working collaboratively with our network of providers, and enhancing our quality activities to encourage a culture of excellence."

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period for all Medicare health plans runs now through Dec. 7, 2020. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, WellCare will expand its presence into San Joaquin County while continuing to offer plans in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

To learn more about joining a WellCare plan in California, visit www.enrollwellcare.com.

About WellCare of California

WellCare of California provides government-sponsored managed care services primarily through Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans to members across the state. WellCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com/california.

