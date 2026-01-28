WellCare of Kentucky and Centene Foundation Give $145,000 to Food Pantries to Help Tackle Food Insecurity in Kentucky

Donations strengthen community food resources for families struggling to access healthy food

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky and Centene Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced a strategic and timely investment aimed at addressing food insecurity across Kentucky. According to Feeding America, food insecurity has reached historic highs in Kentucky, with nearly 280,000 people (18.2%) facing hunger, the largest number ever recorded.

This support is a continuation of WellCare's commitment to helping those most in need and advancing long-term solutions to hunger and nutrition challenges. The $145,000 donation will help support access to healthy, nutritious food in communities across Kentucky, including:

Help Office of Owensboro ;

Family Service Society of Paducah

Farm to Healthcare Co (Need More Acres)

HOTEL INC

Elliott County Christian Community Center, INC

Kentucky River District Health Department

In addition to the above organizations, WellCare of Kentucky also gave Roscoe's Daughter, a nonprofit based in Eastern Kentucky, and Paducah Cooperative Ministry funding to support their food relief efforts.

WellCare of Kentucky has a long-standing commitment to food security having rolled out several initiatives across the state, including:

Letcher and Bell Counties – Funding a Food is Medicine program with CANE Kitchen for diabetic and pre-diabetic residents that face food insecurity, transportation barriers, and chronic condition management.

Allen County – Delivering medically tailored fresh food boxes to participants in the diabetes and high blood pressure management programs in a Food is Medicine program with Allen County Health Department.

Hardin County – Addressing housing recovery and food assistance programs after natural disaster with Helping Hands of Hope.

Simpson County – Providing fresh, local food boxes to families in need with the Barren River District Health Department.

Boone County – Improving health outcomes within the Latinx population by supporting health outreach events, food distributions, educational events hosted by FIESTA NKY.

"Food security remains one of the most urgent health challenges facing our state. At WellCare, we see every day how hunger affects health, dignity, and opportunity. That's why this investment and these local programs are so important. By working alongside community partners, we're ensuring families have access to healthy meals today while supporting long-term solutions that strengthen the well-being of communities across Kentucky," said Corey Ewing, Plan President and CEO of WellCare of Kentucky.

WellCare's support is part of a $1.5 million recent commitment from the Centene Foundation to organizations across the country, particularly food banks and other community-based groups who typically see increased demand over winter.

Centene has long championed the fight against food insecurity. With more than 95% of its Medicaid plans offering food or nutrition intervention programs, which help address the social factors driving 80% of health outcomes, access to nutritious food remains a vital health priority.

In 2024, Centene invested $77.1 million toward food security. Specifically, Centene's efforts have spanned multiple states, leveraging innovative, community-based partnerships to combat food insecurity and chronic disease – from Fresh Food Pharmacies in Michigan to farmers market produce vouchers in Illinois, grocery support for diabetic members in Nebraska and maternal care food programs in Arkansas – reinforcing Centene's long-standing commitment to food as a critical driver of health.

These investments reflect Centene's broader mission to transform community health through locally driven solutions, addressing drivers like access to nutritious food and promoting long-term sustainability by integrating food access with healthcare services.

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare of Kentucky is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit wellcareky.com .

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation") , a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare, social services, and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

