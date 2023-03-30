WellCare of Kentucky Encourages Medicaid Beneficiaries to Act Early to Confirm Eligibility

Nearly 40% of Kentucky Residents at Risk of Losing Medicaid Coverage as Redetermination Begins April 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading Medicaid managed care provider in Kentucky, WellCare of Kentucky is committed to ensuring Kentucky residents have access to high-quality, affordable health coverage. In line with its mission, WellCare is providing its Medicaid members with information and resources to help them understand upcoming redetermination deadlines while encouraging them to act quickly and update their eligibility information to maintain their current health coverage.

Since March 2020, during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the federal government paused Medicaid eligibility verifications – a process known as redetermination. Due to a proposal in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 passed by Congress, states may resume the process of redetermining individuals' Medicaid eligibility beginning April 1, 2023.

As a result, Kentucky Department of Medicaid Services, which provides health coverage for 1.7 million Kentuckians — nearly 2 out of 5 residents — will work with members to review and update their eligibility information.

WellCare of Kentucky aims to raise awareness about the upcoming deadline and resources available to help members maintain their coverage. As a first step, WellCare is reminding members to review and update their household information on kynect.ky.gov. From there, they should receive a notification alerting them of next steps to verify eligibility and next steps for enrollment.

"Maintaining health coverage is an essential step in helping all Kentuckians access high-quality, affordable healthcare," said Corey Ewing, Plan President, WellCare of Kentucky. "At WellCare, we are actively partnering with our local providers and community organizations to spread this important message, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our state and local government partners who are working to ensure current Medicaid beneficiaries across the state are able to maintain their benefits or identify other appropriate means of coverage."

If you are a current Medicaid member or wish to learn more about Medicaid benefits in Kentucky, visit https://medicaidunwinding.ky.gov/

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit wellcare.com/kentucky.

