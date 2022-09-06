WellCare of Kentucky Names Dr. Chirag Patel and Marc Nyarko to Senior Leadership Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky, a provider of government-sponsored health plans, announced two key additions to its senior leadership team. Dr. Chirag Patel was appointed as Chief Medical Officer, and Marc Nyarko was named Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Patel and Nyarko will both report to Corey Ewing, Plan President and CEO.

WellCare of Kentucky appoints Marc Nyarko (left) as Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Chirag Patel as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Patel brings a wide range of clinical expertise to WellCare including experience in population health and clinical integration and has spent several years in rural and critical access settings. Most recently, he served as vice president of Population Health and Clinical Operations of Managed Health Services (MHS), a Centene Corporation subsidiary based in Indianapolis.

Dr. Patel attended Universidad Iberoamericana where he earned his bachelor's degree in biochemistry. He completed his internal medicine residency and pulmonary critical care fellowship at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. He received his Master of Health Care Delivery Science from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Prior to joining MHS, Dr. Patel served as Associate Vice President and Medical Director Population Health, Clinical Integration at the Atlanta-based Wellstar Health System, the largest health system in Georgia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Patel to Kentucky and to add an executive with his experience and accomplishments to the WellCare leadership team," said Corey Ewing, Plan President and CEO. "In his new role, he will lead our team of highly qualified medical professionals to ensure that our members continue to receive affordable, high-quality healthcare throughout the state."

"I look forward to joining the WellCare team and working in collaboration with our state partners, network of providers, and local community-based organizations to deliver on our mission to help our members live better, healthier lives," Dr. Patel said.

Additionally, WellCare's new COO Marc Nyarko has over 20 years of experience implementing operational solutions and strategic expansions. Most recently, he was the vice president of Medicaid operations at Highmark where he was responsible for the day-to-day service performance for claims, member and provider services, provider data, member enrollment, and encounter operations.

Nyarko also served as Highmark's executive sponsor of the Medicaid Service Operations Transformation Initiative, orchestrating and deploying an enhanced customer experience through a new service operating model and technology platform.

"Marc is a results-driven healthcare leader with extensive experience identifying market needs and implementing solutions," Ewing said. "I am confident he will further optimize our business while continuing to focus on improving our members' lives."

Prior to joining Highmark, Nyarko led customer services at PharMerica and held numerous operational and program management roles at Humana, Inc. He also has strong clinical operations experience from his eight years of service in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, including deployments to South Korea and Saudi Arabia. Nyarko earned a bachelor's degree in health administration from the University of Kentucky and a Master of Public Health and Policy degree from the University of Oklahoma.

"Strong leadership and a focus on doing what's best for Kentuckians has made WellCare a leader across the state," said Nyarko. "I am excited to join the leadership team and look forward to being part of the company's continued growth and mission of improving communities across the Commonwealth."

