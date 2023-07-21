WellCare of Kentucky Supports Flood Relief Efforts

Disaster Assistance Available to Members in Mayfield and Western Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating flash floods that swept across Mayfield, Kentucky and surrounding areas on July 19, WellCare of Kentucky announced today it is providing disaster assistance to impacted communities to ensure members receive uninterrupted access to critical healthcare services and supplies.

WellCare of Kentucky members in impacted communities are encouraged to call any of the following resources for assistance:

General Customer Service:

Medicaid: 877-389-9457



Medicare: 833-444-9088



Ambetter : 833-705-2175 (TTY 711)

Community Assistance Line (social services access):

Phone: 866-775-2192



Video relay: 855-628-7552

Pharmacy Customer Service:

Medicaid: 800-210-7628



Medicare: 866-592-5825

24 Hour Behavioral Health Crisis Line: 855-661-6973

24 Hour Nurse Advice Hot Line: 800-919-8807

Vision Customer Service:

Medicaid: 855-469-3368



Medicare: 888-211-9986

"We are committed to helping support our neighbors as they recover from this devastating event," said WellCare of Kentucky plan president, Corey Ewing. "We appreciate the work of our agencies and partners to provide critical disaster relief services to our local communities."

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare of Kentucky is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/kentucky.

