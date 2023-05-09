WellCare of Kentucky Supports Youth During Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week (May 7-13), WellCare of Kentucky is shining a spotlight on the importance of caring for every child's mental health and reinforcing the message that positive mental health is essential to a child's healthy development.

Approximately 1 out of 5 children in the United States experience a mental health disorder. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ADHD, anxiety problems, behavior problems, and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental health disorders in children. Other childhood disorders and concerns that affect how children learn, behave, or handle their emotions can include learning and developmental disabilities, autism, and risk factors like substance use and self-harm.

WellCare recognizes the impact of mental health on overall wellbeing, and continues to offer many programs and initiatives that support mental health, including:

24-hour Behavioral Health Crisis Line

Statewide events focused on mental health and wellness

Sponsorships of organizations with a mental health and wellness mission

Health resources available to all members

"At WellCare, we are committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of children and families to equip them with the tools and skills they need to manage and care for their mental health," said Corey Ewing, Plan President and CEO, WellCare of Kentucky. "Our young people are the future of healthy, strong communities, and we aim to provide access to evidence-based solutions to help them thrive."

To help support the mental health and wellbeing of children, WellCare encourages parents and caregivers to familiarize themselves with the following information and resources:

Learn about the importance of mental wellbeing and its effect on overall health. Learn about your own mental health so you can recognize the signs of mental health concerns in yourself, children and family.

Learn about your own mental health so you can recognize the signs of mental health concerns in yourself, children and family. Check in with your child. The simple act of talking can relieve stress and anxiety. Regularly connecting with your child and encouraging them to express their emotions will help establish a belief in your child that it is okay to have difficult feelings and to talk through emotions.

The simple act of talking can relieve stress and anxiety. Regularly connecting with your child and encouraging them to express their emotions will help establish a belief in your child that it is okay to have difficult feelings and to talk through emotions. Establish early and consistent routine medical visits for your child. Identifying symptoms early can help prevent mental health issues. Consistent medical visits are necessary to support positive health outcomes.

Identifying symptoms early can help prevent mental health issues. Consistent medical visits are necessary to support positive health outcomes. Engage in community and education support systems. Talk with others who frequently interact with your child to keep updated on your child's behavior when not at home and learn about resources available in your local community.

For more information about WellCare and its activities, visit wellcare.com.

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit wellcare.com/kentucky.

SOURCE WellCare of Kentucky