WellCare of New Jersey Announces Actions to Further Protect Members from COVID-19

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of New Jersey announced today it is taking additional measures to further protect its members from COVID-19.

On Aug. 5, Centene Corporation, WellCare's parent company, announced it was requiring all employees with direct member interaction (either through in-home visits or clinical facility visits) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, the company is requiring all non-member facing employees to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or participate in regular COVID-19 testing and will also require vaccination as a general condition of employment for all new employees beginning Oct. 1, 2021

This announcement follows New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's recent Executive Order 252 requiring all workers in certain state and private health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to COVID-19 testing at minimum one to two times per week.

"At WellCare, we are deeply committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of our members," said John Kirchner, WellCare's Plan President and CEO in New Jersey. "As a leading Medicaid provider for our state's most vulnerable residents, we want to put the health of our members first and are commited to ensuring they feel protected and have peace of mind knowing that those who are caring for them – either in their homes or in a clinical setting – have been vaccinated against COVID-19."

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., WellCare of New Jersey continues to expand upon other key outreach programs it has supported throughout the pandemic. These initiatives are specifically focused on promoting awareness of COVID-19 vaccinations to encourage members, employees, and under-resourced communities to receive the vaccine. Efforts include care management, public awareness campaigns, and boots-on-the-ground vaccination efforts across the state.

About WellCare of New Jersey

WellCare of New Jersey provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/newjersey.

