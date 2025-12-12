WellCare of North Carolina Honors 2025 Community Hero Award Recipients

Six regional partners recognized for strengthening communities and improving well-being statewide

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of North Carolina recently hosted its second annual Community Hero Awards, recognizing organizations across the state that play a critical role in removing barriers, supporting families, and creating healthier, more stable communities. The ceremony, hosted by WellCare's Community Engagement team, honored partners whose work advances meaningful, people-centered impact in every region.

"Each of our Community Heroes serves as a steady force for individuals and families across North Carolina," said Troy, CEO and Plan President of WellCare of North Carolina. "These partners demonstrate what it means to uplift communities with compassion, consistency, and purpose. We are grateful for their dedication and proud to support the work they do every day to improve lives."

This year's recipients were selected from nominations submitted by partners and team members statewide. Honorees represent six Medicaid regions and reflect the wide range of essential services that strengthen health, stability, and community connection. Each award recipient received a grant to support ongoing programs and community outreach.

Regional Award Recipients

Region 1: Homeward Bound & A-HOPE

Homeward Bound and A-HOPE are transforming the response to homelessness in Buncombe County. Using the Housing First model, Homeward Bound helps individuals secure permanent housing, achieving a 96.5% retention rate in 2024. A-HOPE provides the critical first point of connection for those experiencing homelessness, offering essential services that support stability, safety, and long-term well-being.

Region 2: Angelic Warrior Foundation

The Angelic Warrior Foundation supports individuals and families facing colorectal cancer through education, advocacy, and community navigation. Their work brings attention to rising early-onset cancer rates, promotes early detection, and strengthens support for families throughout treatment and recovery.

Region 3: HELP Carolina

HELP Carolina creates pathways to housing, stability, and long-term independence for families across Gaston, Lincoln, and Cleveland Counties. By helping individuals access safe housing, essential resources, and skill-building support, the organization strengthens family well-being and community resilience.

Region 4: Shining Light in Darkness

Shining Light in Darkness provides trauma-informed care, crisis intervention, and essential resources for survivors of domestic violence. Their work promotes safety, healing, and renewed strength during some of the most challenging moments in a person's life.

Region 4: ACORNS

ACORNS offers crisis stabilization and rapid connection to mental health services, emergency shelter, and critical supports. Their team meets individuals where they are, helping them navigate acute challenges and begin the path toward recovery and long-term stability.

Region 5: Bishop Ann Newell-Dockery

For nearly two decades, Pastor Ann has prepared and delivered home-cooked meals to individuals experiencing homelessness throughout her community. Her consistent service provides nourishment, dignity, and hope, reflecting the power of care rooted in compassion and presence.

Region 6: Act Now CDC

Act Now Community Development Corporation, Inc., supports youth mental health and family stabilization through crisis navigation, emotional support, and connection to essential services. Their work ensures that individuals experiencing hardship do not face it alone.

Region 6: MENAC, Inc.

MENAC, Inc. strengthens the community by providing mentorship grounded in accountability, character development, and leadership-building. Their programs help young people develop confidence and skills that support long-term success.

These partners reflect the heart of community service, meeting people where they are, listening with intention, and working with purpose to strengthen stability, safety, and opportunity for communities statewide.

