WellCare Partners with GENYOUth to Expand "Grab and Go" School Breakfast Program in Georgia

ATLANTA and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100,000 children in Georgia face the school day on an empty stomach. In response, WellCare of Georgia, a WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) company, and the WellCare Community Foundation have donated $25,000 to GENYOUth to support three Grab and Go breakfast carts for high-need schools in Georgia. One of which is being utilized by the students at the Dekalb Academy of Technology & Environment (D.A.T.E.) in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The other two schools utilizing the Grab and Go breakfast carts are Adairsville High School in Bartow County and Goshen Elementary School in Richmond County.

The Grab and Go carts serve milk, fruit, whole grains and a meat alternative option for breakfast. The program allows students to have a nutritious and convenient breakfast experience on-the-go, regardless of household income. Foods served from the carts are provided as part of USDA's School Breakfast Program and meet the federal nutrition guidelines.

"Studies show grades and attendance rise when breakfast is served and children can start their day with a nutritious meal," said Sonya Nelson, WellCare's state president in Georgia. "WellCare is committed to promoting healthy lifestyles to help build healthier communities, and we are thrilled to partner with GENYOUth to help Georgia children have a healthy, successful school year."

Across the state, GENYOUth is supporting the installation of Grab and Go carts in more than 50 Georgia schools. These carts will increase access to over 5.3 million meals among Georgia youth in the first year of the program. "We are incredibly fortunate to be working with WellCare to help meet the health and wellness needs of Georgia's youth," said Alexis Glick, GENYOUth chief executive officer. "By providing Grab and Go breakfast carts throughout the state, we are not only increasing students' access to a healthy, nutritious meal, we are also encouraging and educating them about the importance of making healthful choices in their lives."

Nelson and Kelianne Johnson, GENYOUth's director of development and strategic partnerships for the Southeast presented the Grab and Go cart to Dr. Maury Wills, D.A.T.E.'s CEO and his students on Nov. 7.

"GENYOUth's breakfast carts are an important asset because they're making a nutritious morning meal more accessible to our students in a convenient way," said Dr. Wills. "We wouldn't have the resources to provide these carts without WellCare's generous donation."

"At WellCare, we understand much of what impacts health happens outside of the doctor's office. That's why it's critical to understand the specific challenges impacting the health of our members, their families and our local communities while working with partners like GENYOUth to implement innovative solutions," said Rhonda Mims, WellCare's executive vice president and chief public affairs officer and president of the WellCare Community Foundation.

According to research conducted by the Food Research and Action Center, innovative programs such as breakfast after the bell and Grab and Go carts help students and schools overcome barriers associated with the traditional cafeteria breakfast, including timing, convenience and stigma.

"This Grab and Go school breakfast program is impacting schools and communities that need it the most," said Johnson. "We've had schools tell us these carts are game-changers as they are helping feed hungry kids who may not have access to a meal at home. This is a win for students as it provides critical nutrition that supports their success inside and outside of the classroom."

As of Sept. 30, 2019, WellCare serves approximately 492,000 Medicaid members, 52,000 Medicare Advantage plan members and 26,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan members in Georgia.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at wellcare.com.

About the WellCare Community Foundation

The WellCare Community Foundation was established in 2010 and is a nonprofit, private foundation. Its mission is to foster and promote the health, well-being and quality of life for the poor, distressed and other medically underserved populations – including those who are elderly, young and indigent – and the communities in which they live. The WellCare Community Foundation carries out this mission by supporting work that helps people live healthy, safe and productive lives, and by assisting groups with serious and neglected health needs. Underscoring this mission is the WellCare Community Foundation's goal to serve as a national resource that fosters an environment where there is a continuum of education, access and quality health care, all of which improve the overall health, well-being and quality of life of targeted beneficiaries.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth empowers students to create a healthier future for themselves and their peers by convening a network of private and public partners to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that bolster healthy, high-achieving students, schools and communities nationwide. We believe that all students are change-agents, who deserve the opportunity to identify and lead innovative solutions that positively impact nutrition, physical activity, and student success. For more information about GENYOUth, visit: www.genyouthnow.org.

