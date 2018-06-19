WellCare Recognized Among the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the US

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and other resources to improve the communities in which they do business. Honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

Giving back is at the core of WellCare's mission and an integral part of the company's culture. Through its WellCare Associate Volunteer Efforts (WAVE) program, WellCare encourages its employees, or associates, to volunteer at nonprofit organizations throughout the year to benefit underserved populations and the communities the company serves.

In 2017, more than 6,200 WellCare associates, along with their families and friends, volunteered nearly 24,000 hours, representing a corporate volunteer rate of 75 percent – more than double the national average. In April 2018, WellCare participated in its first-ever National Volunteer Month. In total, more than 3,700 associates volunteered 11,000 hours with 113 nonprofit organizations across the country. Additionally, in 2018, the company launched a new volunteer time off (VTO) program. Associates receive eight hours of optional VTO each year to engage in volunteerism with an approved nonprofit during the workweek.

"WellCare is a mission-driven organization where our more than 9,100 associates believe in giving back to the communities where we live and serve," said Rhonda Mims, WellCare's chief public affairs officer and president of the WellCare Community Foundation. "Volunteerism and other philanthropic efforts are embedded in our corporate culture and serve as a guide for how our associates live our mission and our values."

To learn more about The Civic 50, to see a full list of the winners, and to access highlights, trends, benchmarking data and best practices from the 2018 Civic 50, please visit www.Civic50.org.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The company served approximately 4.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2018. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in more than 200 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages four million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellcare-recognized-among-the-50-most-community-minded-companies-in-the-us-300668110.html

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wellcare.com

