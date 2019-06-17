WellCare Recognized As One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S.

Invested more than $1 million in the communities it serves through the WellCare Community Foundation;

in the communities it serves through the WellCare Community Foundation; Connected more than 51,000 community members to nearly 195,000 social services across the country through WellCare's Community Connections program; and,

Volunteered more than 40,000 hours, representing a 76% corporate volunteer rate among the company's employees – more than double the national average.

"The notion of giving back to the communities WellCare serves is intrinsically embedded in the very fabric of our company," said Rhonda Mims, WellCare's executive vice president and chief public affairs officer and president of the WellCare Community Foundation. "Our associates are not only encouraged to volunteer, but the company fosters that spirit by supporting their contributions and creating opportunities to give back through the WellCare Associate Volunteer Efforts (WAVE) program. I am extremely proud to be part of an organization that is rooted in the community and includes associate volunteerism as one of the many ways we can help our members live better, healthier lives."

The Civic 50 honorees will be announced at the Points of Light Conference in St. Paul, Minn., where corporate citizenship leaders from across the country are discussing social innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration.

"Businesses are an important driver of social good in communities through the power and passion of employees and strategic investment in causes that matter," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO of Points of Light. "Companies like WellCare are powerful examples of how companies can build and sustain purpose in their brands."

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

To learn more about The Civic 50, the 2019 honorees, and insights from this year's survey, please visit https://www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50/.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of March 31, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light – the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wellcare.com

