WellCare Signs Agreement with Owensboro Health

"We are excited to continue partnering with Owensboro Health, which shares our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve," said Ben Orris, COO for WellCare of Kentucky. "This agreement enables WellCare to continue providing our members in Kentucky with access to high-quality care and services to help them live better, healthier lives."

Owensboro Health reaches a 15-county area, serving nearly 300,000 in Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana. WellCare is the largest provider of Medicaid coverage in the region, serving approximately 38% of enrollees in the Owensboro Health service area.

"Owensboro Health understands how important WellCare is to the patients and families we serve," said Brian Hamby, director of marketing and public relations for Owensboro Health. "We are extremely pleased to have reached this agreement and look forward to continuing our positive relationship with WellCare—one that helps improve the health and well-being of our local communities."

WellCare members will have access to Owensboro Health's full spectrum of services, including Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, and the Owensboro Health Medical Group, which consists of more than 200 providers in more than 20 locations.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, WellCare serves approximately 438,000 Medicaid members, 14,000 Medicare Advantage plan members and 33,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan members in Kentucky.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.4 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

Owensboro Health is a nonprofit health system with a mission to heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities it serves in Kentucky and Indiana. The system includes Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, nationally recognized for design, architecture and engineering; Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, the Owensboro Health Medical Group comprised of over 200 providers at more than 20 locations; three outpatient Healthplex facilities, a certified medical fitness facility, the Healthpark; a surgical weight loss center and program, and the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center.

Owensboro Health may also contract with other Medicare Plans/Part D sponsors.

