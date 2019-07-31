WellCare to Hire Hundreds to Support Transition to Medicaid Managed Care in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. and TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of North Carolina, a WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) company, ("WellCare") is seeking to fill 300 full-time positions to support the state's transition to Medicaid managed care.

WellCare was one of four health plans selected by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to serve North Carolina's Medicaid beneficiaries on a statewide basis. One additional health plan led by providers was selected to operate in certain regions. The state is expected to implement the new Medicaid managed care program in 27 counties beginning Nov. 1, 2019, and the remaining counties on Feb. 1, 2020.

To support its growth in the state, WellCare is seeking to hire more than 300 full-time associates. New positions will support clinical functions including care managers, social workers and behavioral health professionals as well as operational functions including member and provider outreach, network development, finance, and operations professionals. The majority of positions will be located in the Raleigh metro area.

WellCare will participate in the WRAL Capital Area Career Expo, located at the McKimmon Center at North Carolina State University, 1101 Gorman Street, Raleigh, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 1. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend or to visit WellCare's current list of openings on the company's website.

"As our company grows, we are looking for talented, driven individuals to join us in our mission to provide quality care and services that help our members in North Carolina live better, healthier lives," said Troy Hildreth, WellCare's state president in North Carolina.

For a complete list of open positions in North Carolina, visit https://jobs.wellcare.com/.

