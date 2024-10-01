Wellcare to Offer Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans to More than 51 Million Members Nationwide in 2025

Medicare Advantage plans will be offered in 32 states; 102 Prescription Drug Plans will continue to be available nationwide

New in 2025, Wellcare offers member onboarding videos in eight languages and plans in Iowa

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare, a company offering a range of Medicare products and the Medicare brand and company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), will offer Medicare Advantage (MA) products in 32 states, including its newest state, Iowa, during the 2025 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15, 2024 and runs through Dec. 7, 2024. Enroll by Dec. 7, 2024, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

In addition to English, key member onboarding videos are also now available in eight languages: Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, Tagalog, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Taiwan, Chinese Hong Kong and Korean. Wellcare will offer Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans to More than 51 million members nationwide in 2025.

"We have worked hard to build a robust product portfolio that offers outstanding plans to support our members' entire well-being," said Wellcare Chief Executive Officer, Michael Carson. "Wellcare remains focused on meeting the needs of the most vulnerable beneficiaries in our footprint through our strong dual-eligible products, and we continue to invest in services across the organization to provide high-quality care and the best experience possible."

Wellcare's 102 Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) will continue to be available nationwide.

"In the face of rising pharmacy costs in Medicare Part D and an uncertain regulatory environment in 2025, Wellcare is pleased to provide a portfolio of PDPs to support seniors in managing their drug costs," said Centene's Senior Vice President of Clinical & Specialty Services, Sarah Baiocchi. "By participating in the Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration, Wellcare will offer a $0 premium on the Value Script plan in 43 out of 50 states and will be under the benchmark in 49 of 50 states."

The company has invested $22 million into its member online Find a Provider tool, campaign platforms, member website and portal accounts, creating an enhanced set of digital tools and resources for members and prospective members. Key member onboarding videos are also now available in eight languages: Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, Tagalog, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Taiwan, Chinese Hong Kong and Korean.

This summer, Wellcare announced it will discontinue offering MA products in Alabama, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Vermont in 2025. Wellcare will continue to offer PDP in these states, and this decision does not impact the company's Marketplace or Medicaid contracts in these markets. Wellcare will continue serving MA members in these six states through the end of 2024.

The 2025 Medicare AEP begins on Oct. 15, 2024, and continues through Dec. 7, 2024. Most plans selected during AEP are effective Jan. 1, 2025. For more details about Centene's MA plans and Medicare PDPs, visit www.WellcareNow.com.

Wellcare's 2025 Plan Offerings

For 2025, Wellcare will offer plans to more than 51 million beneficiaries, which accounts for 77% of the eligible beneficiaries in 32 states and more than 1,800 counties. Wellcare also added 126 counties to its footprint across the following states: California, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi, New York, Texas and Washington.

MAPD Highlights:

In 2025, a variety of plan offerings for value-conscious beneficiaries are available with predictable copays and extra benefits:

The Wellcare Spendables™ card continues to offer members a single card with preloaded funds available at more than 66,000 nationwide retailers across Wellcare's 32-state footprint. Members may use their Wellcare Spendables on multiple benefits. Depending on the plan, benefits may include over-the-counter products; healthy food groceries from a variety of nationwide retailers; rent/utility assistance; pay-at-pump gasoline; and – new for 2025 – home improvement and safety items.

continues to offer members a single card with preloaded funds available at more than 66,000 nationwide retailers across Wellcare's 32-state footprint. Members may use their Wellcare Spendables on multiple benefits. Depending on the plan, benefits may include over-the-counter products; healthy food groceries from a variety of nationwide retailers; rent/utility assistance; pay-at-pump gasoline; and – new for 2025 – home improvement and safety items. $0 copay for primary care physician visits on all plans.

copay for primary care physician visits on all plans. New for all 2025 plans, the Twill by Dario platform provides online social and behavioral health support and is available 24/7. Services available include peer-to-peer support, self-guided behavioral health programs and access to Centene health plan resources.

Specialist copays of $35 or less on many plans.

or less on many plans. Routine dental, glasses and fitness on all plans.

$0 copay for Tier 1, 2 and Tier 6 drugs at preferred pharmacies for most plans. Preferred retail pharmacy networks will include Walgreens, CVS and select grocers. A robust network is expected with more than 60,000 total pharmacies.

copay for Tier 1, 2 and Tier 6 drugs at preferred pharmacies for most plans. Preferred retail pharmacy networks will include Walgreens, CVS and select grocers. A robust network is expected with more than 60,000 total pharmacies. Preferred mail order service provider is Express Scripts Pharmacy.

Benefits and allowance amounts vary by plan. Please call for more details. Allowance amounts cannot be combined with other benefit allowances which may be on the prepaid card. Limitations and restrictions may apply.

Medicare PDP Highlights:

Three products will be offered in all 34 regions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia ; 102 PDPs will be offered nationwide.

; 102 PDPs will be offered nationwide. For 2025, more than 1.4 million members will benefit from tier decreases, resulting in reduced costs.

Wellcare will continue to offer products to meet the unique needs of Medicare beneficiaries including:

Dual eligibles



Low-premium "value" shoppers



Those who need richer coverage

A five-tier formulary design will be offered on all three plans.

Wellcare's plans offer competitive formularies that are favorable in coverage and tier placement for the top 400 drugs utilized by Medicare beneficiaries.

The Value Script plan will continue to offer members a cost-effective option.

All plans feature a $0 copay on Tier 1 prescriptions when filled at a preferred pharmacy.

copay on Tier 1 prescriptions when filled at a preferred pharmacy. PDP members will also pay $0 for all Medicare covered Part D vaccines and no more than $35 for a 30-day supply of all covered insulins.

for all Medicare covered Part D vaccines and no more than for a 30-day supply of all covered insulins. New for 2025, the Part D benefit consists of three phases: annual deductible, initial coverage and catastrophic coverage. In addition, members' out-of-pocket prescription costs will not exceed $2,000 with the option to pay in the form of monthly payments over the course of the plan year.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Wellcare is the Medicare brand of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com.

