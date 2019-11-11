WellCare to Offer Medicare Advantage Plans in New Hampshire in 2020

CONCORD, N.H. and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) has expanded its presence in New Hampshire, and during this year's Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), running now through Dec. 7, 2019, Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in Carroll, Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties can enroll in one of three WellCare Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) or Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans. All coverage will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

"We are excited to expand our presence to New Hampshire and begin serving Medicare-eligible beneficiaries throughout the state," said Lisa Wright, WellCare's regional president, Medicare North division. "Our benefits go beyond the basics and provide valuable offerings that support our members to help them live better, healthier lives."

In 2020, WellCare plans may offer the following features and supplemental benefits:

Expansive Networks of providers, hospitals and specialists with primary care providers (PCPs) serving as a "medical home" for members to help coordinate care with specialists.

Care teams support members with chronic conditions or after hospitalizations providing in-home visits; coordinating doctor visits; educating members about everyday healthy behaviors; and connecting them to needed social services and community-based programs. Affordable Coverage: Many plans have $0 or low plan premiums, $0 or low co-pays for doctor visits, $0 or low deductibles for prescription drugs and a cap on yearly out-of-pocket expenses.

Dental, Vision and Hearing benefits available on all plans and include hearing aids.

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Products Members pay $0 for certain over-the-counter (OTC) products worth up to $300 annually, depending on the plan.

Fitness Programs including access to health clubs or alternatively, at-home kits featuring fitness trackers.

Transportation including up to 24 one-way trips to healthcare-related locations a year.

For more information about WellCare's 2020 Medicare offerings, visit www.wellcarenow.com or call 1-877-823-8267.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc., is an HMO, PPO, PFFS plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. WellCare Health Plans, Inc., complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. ATTENTION: If you speak a language other than English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-877-374-4056 (TTY: 711).

ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-877-374-4056 (TTY: 711). 注愠：如果您使用繠體中文，您堯以兠費砲得語言栴助朠務。請致電 1-877-374-4056 （TTY：711）。

