WellCare to Offer Medicare Advantage Plans in Southwest Missouri in 2020

ST. LOUIS and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) has expanded its presence in the state of Missouri, and during this year's Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), running now through Dec. 7, 2019, Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Polk, Stone, Taney and Webster counties can enroll in one of six WellCare Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) or Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs). All coverage will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Missouri and begin serving Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in Springfield and surrounding counties," said Lou Gianquinto, WellCare's president in Missouri. "Our expanded benefits, which go beyond the basics, provide valuable offerings to support our members' health and well-being in every aspect of their lives – physically, socially and emotionally."

In 2020, WellCare plans may offer the following features and supplemental benefits:

of providers, hospitals and specialists with primary care providers (PCPs) serving as a "medical home" for members to help coordinate care with specialists. Community-Based Supports: Care teams support members with chronic conditions or after hospitalizations providing in-home visits; coordinating doctor visits; educating members about everyday healthy behaviors; and connecting them to needed social services and community-based programs.

Care teams support members with chronic conditions or after hospitalizations providing in-home visits; coordinating doctor visits; educating members about everyday healthy behaviors; and connecting them to needed social services and community-based programs. Affordable Coverage: Many plans have $0 or low plan premiums, $0 or low co-pays for doctor visits, $0 or low deductibles for prescription drugs and a cap on yearly out-of-pocket expenses.

Flex Card or prepaid debit card to help cover out-of-pocket expenses for ancillary services, including up to $1,000 for dental, vision and hearing services.

Dental, Vision and Hearing benefits available on all plans and include hearing aids.

OTC Products including $0 for certain over-the-counter (OTC) products.

Fitness Programs including access to health clubs, streaming exercise classes, and fitness apps, or alternatively, at-home kits featuring fitness trackers.

Transportation including unlimited one-way trips to healthcare-related locations on some select plans.

Alternative Therapies including up to 30 visits for acupuncture, massage and chiropractic services on some select plans.

For more information about WellCare's 2020 Medicare Advantage offerings, visit www.wellcarenow.com or call 1-877-823-8267.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc., is an HMO, PPO, PFFS plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. WellCare Health Plans, Inc., complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. ATTENTION: If you speak a language other than English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-877-374-4056 (TTY: 711).

ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-877-374-4056 (TTY: 711).

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.4 million members nationwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at wellcare.com.

