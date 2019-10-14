WellCare to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 30, 2019

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. The company will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET that morning to discuss its financial results. Due to the previously announced transaction with Centene Corporation, the company will not be taking questions during the conference call.

The conference call will be webcast from the company's website and will be available at the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wcg191030.html. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the broadcast and will be accessible on the company's website at http://ir.wellcare.com/Event.

The conference call can also be accessed by pre-registering using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10134248. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will receive simple instructions via email.

For those parties who do not have internet access or are unable to pre-register, the conference call may be accessed by calling:

Domestic participant dial-in number (toll-free): 1-844-492-3724

International participant dial-in number: 1-412-542-4185

A telephonic replay will be available until midnight ET on Saturday, November 30, 2019. This replay may be accessed by dialing either of the numbers below and entering the replay access code 10134248:

Domestic replay (toll-free) number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of June 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

