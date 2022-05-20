WellCheck Partners with Filmscape Chicago for COVID Health Screening

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCheck, the industry leader in digital health and safety solutions, will provide COVID vaccine verification and health screening for attendees at Filmscape Chicago, the Midwest's largest education-focused tradeshow for the film and television industry, on June 25 and 26.

Filmscape requires all guests, exhibitors, instructors and volunteers to use WellCheck's Digital Health Pass to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. There is no cost to attendees to use WellCheck.

Visit FilmscapeChicago.com for more details on attending.

Filmscape attendees can securely upload their proof of COVID vaccination, including booster shots, to the HIPAA-compliant WellCheck web app. WellCheck verifies the information with more than 60 state and local vaccine registries throughout the U.S., then issues a Digital Health Pass with a QR code that can be scanned to verify vaccination.

Unvaccinated attendees will receive reminders to get tested for COVID and submit their test results through WellCheck before attending the event.

"We're thrilled to partner with WellCheck for this year's show," Ned McGregor, president of Filmscape Chicago, said. "In-person events are at the heart of what each of us do every single day, and there's no replacement for in-person education. WellCheck lets us focus on building the best event we can, knowing they're taking care of confirming vaccinations and negative tests."

WellCheck's HIPAA-compliant dashboard gives event organizers real-time insights about adherence to event policies. The dashboard makes it simple to see who has uploaded negative test results, who has provided proof of vaccination and who hasn't responded. The platform can also be used for contact tracing.

"Filmscape takes safety and health very seriously, and we're happy to work with them to ensure they can host this event safely," Chris Nickerson, WellCheck's chief executive officer, said. "During the COVID pandemic, we've helped our clients host hundreds of thousands of attendees at safe events like the Beale Street Music Festival and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show using wellness screening, testing tools and vaccine verification."

The fourth annual Filmscape will take place at CineCity Studios Chicago. The event features free classes, local production resources and leading camera, audio, lighting and grip manufacturers.

About WellCheck

Backed by more than 30 years of enterprise compliance technology and safety experience, WellCheck provides a full portfolio of solutions designed to protect, prepare and secure with an all-in-one platform. WellCheck's software was designed specifically to help schools, institutions, and organizations virtually check on anyone in a matter of seconds through HIPAA-compliant health assessments and safety alerts. Whether it be vaccination document collection and verification, COVID-19 negative test upload compliance, behavioral health screening or community-wide mass communication, WellCheck reduces significant administrative burden by systematically distributing internal procedures and protocols with an automated, customizable screening platform that allows organizations and businesses to effectively mitigate risk and route resources. For more information, please visit www.wellcheck.us or email [email protected].

Contact:

Keri Prestia

917-513-6387

[email protected]

SOURCE WellCheck.us