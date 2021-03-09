WellCORNER Selects Papa & Barkley as its Exclusive CBD Brand Partner for its National Network of Oncology Healthcare Professionals

EUREKA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa & Barkley, the leading cannabis wellness products company in California, today announced its partnership with wellCORNER, a first-of-its kind company that bridges oncology patient education and CBD product availability at point of care. Papa & Barkley's nationally-available CBD Releaf product line is offered through wellCORNER's ecommerce platform.

Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC, launched wellCORNER to provide private oncology practices and their patients with access to research-based information, and high-quality CBD products. Recognizing the importance of recommending high-quality products to physicians and patients, the wellCORNER team went through a thorough process to select Papa & Barkley as its exclusive CBD brand. wellCORNER's Chief Executive Officer Joel Schaedler says, "Papa & Barkley was recommended to us by a member of the wellCORNER Professional Advisory Board whose patients experienced improved wellness with the brand's products. We selected Papa & Barkley because of its commitment to education, exceptional quality control, and best-in-class products."

Papa & Barkley's President and Chief Product Officer Guy Rocourt states, "we are proud to join wellCORNER on our united mission to improve lives through access to high-quality CBD products and cannabis education. We believe the plant has tremendous wellness potential when kept intact. Therefore, we use a proprietary solventless, chemical-free infusion process to preserve the plant's natural profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients." This process, along with rigorous third-party testing, helps ensure clean and natural products, which is extremely important to physicians and patients.

wellCORNER has seen positive feedback since its launch, as patients have shared they feel more comfortable discussing CBD with their doctor. According to Doug Jones, Papa & Barkley's Chief Revenue Officer, "this partnership is an extension of our work as it opens the door for cannabis education and dialogue. At Papa & Barkley we strive to destigmatize CBD and cannabis, so more people feel empowered to explore how the plant can improve wellness in their daily lives."

wellCORNER is becoming available to a wider network of oncologists. If you're interested in incorporating wellCORNER into your private oncology practice, please visit www.wellcorner.com. For more information about Papa & Barkley's CBD product go to www.papaandbarkleycbd.com.

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY

Papa & Barkley™ is the leading California cannabis wellness brand, #1 in topicals and tinctures. It creates natural products that unlock the wellness potential of the cannabis plant. All of the company's products are made without chemicals, using solventless, whole plant infusion processes with sun-grown cannabis and hemp flowers cultivated in the United States and produced in its licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Papa & Barkley was inspired by a son's mission to ease his father's debilitating back pain. Today the company is committed to providing relief by producing clean, high-quality Whole Plant Full Spectrum products. Papa & Barkley's products are offered in THC-rich, CBD-rich, and Hemp CBD formulas, to address a variety of needs.

