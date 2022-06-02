WellDyne Specialty: Patient Choice Award Success Continues

Award recognizes top-quality service and satisfaction, based on the patient experience.

LAKELAND, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 6th consecutive year, WellDyne Specialty has won or been named a finalist for the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award in the PBM/Payer category. Presented by Zitter Health Insights, a division of Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), this distinction recognizes the highest quality in customer service and optimal patient care by a specialty pharmacy.

Finalists and winners were celebrated at an awards ceremony on May 2 at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas. David Skomo, Chief Operating Officer and Nick Page, Chief Clinical Officer accepted the award and also represented WellDyne as presenters at the Summit on the topic, The New Generation of Precision Medicine.

"The Patient Choice Award is especially meaningful because it is based on a patient satisfaction survey," says Nick. "We are proud of our approach that empowers patients to partner with their healthcare team in an atmosphere of trust and satisfaction. When patients get the support they need, their treatment is more successful."

WellDyne is known for its innovative clinical care model that directs care where it is most needed. "We combine technology with a personal touch to provide patients with a variety of options that work for them," Dave adds. "I want to thank our team for their compassion, expertise and results, and our patients for expressing their confidence and trust in us through this award."

In 2017, WellDyne Specialty (formerly US Specialty) won the inaugural Patient Choice Award and was named a finalist in 2018 through 2021. Finalists are calculated based on the highest average Net Promoter Score (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, which provides clients with data they can trust to help them improve patient satisfaction.

"The Patient Choice Awards is our opportunity to recognize the incredible specialty pharmacies that are leading by example and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to their patients," says MMIT CEO Diane Watson. "We are thrilled to honor their success."

For more than 30+ years, WellDyne has leveraged its deep clinical expertise to achieve better outcomes and reduce pharmacy trend.

