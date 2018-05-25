WellDyneRx Minimized Advancing Drug Costs in 2017

"Despite significant increases in utilization of specialty medications and double-digit price inflation in many drug categories, our wide variety of clinical programs resulted in keeping overall trend to 1.2%," said Zach Johnson, President of WellDyneRx. "WellDyneRx is devoted to overall unit cost decreases and trend reductions across categories. And our drug trend report reflects those efforts."



Highlights of WellDyneRx's Drug Trend Report include:

WellDyneRx clients experienced an overall 1.2% increase in per member per year (PMPY) costs from 2016 to 2017.

Specialty represented 35.7% of overall drug spend in 2017

WellDyneRx had lower overall trend than the largest national PBMs

WellDyneRx experienced a negative specialty unit cost trend while others showed a 3% increase or more

Generic Dispensing Rate (GDR) increased from 82.7% to 84.9% resulting in a lower overall unit cost

Through our patented specialty cost containment program (Intercept), WellDyneRx saved clients over $15 million in 2017 while members observed a 60% cost share reduction

Inflammatory and Diabetes were the top 2 therapeutic categories ad accounted for 25% of overall drug spend in 2017

"We want to make sure our clients obtain the lowest net cost and members know that we are relentlessly and continuously optimizing the small things in their health plan, because we know that's how we will make big, meaningful outcomes in their lives," said Johnson.

About WellDyneRx

WellDyneRx is a full-service Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) that makes the little things matter for its clients, employees, partners, and members. WellDyneRx provides members with more than 66,000 retail pharmacies across the U.S.; mail order prescription services with the capacity to fulfill more than 15 million prescriptions per year; a wholly-owned specialty pharmacy (www.USSpecialtyCare.com) to focus on expensive specialized drugs; and highly targeted pharmacy programs for Diabetes, Hepatitis C and Opioids to balance optimal clinical outcomes with minimized plan costs. Visit www.WellDyneRx.com to learn how you can optimize your health plan today.

