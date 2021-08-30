Wellen Park breaks ground on Downtown Wellen

Downtown Wellen will feature an 80-acre lake, retail shops, waterfront dining, pedestrian-friendly streets and public community spaces that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. During the recent groundbreaking event, attendees took part in a selection of activities that previewed the kind of event programming and fun, vibrant atmosphere that Downtown Wellen will feature, including flower bouquet-making from a popular mobile floral vendor, specialty drinks from a retrofitted vintage horse trailer-turned modern boutique bar, and an interactive painting station where guests painted pavers that will be used as part of colorful walkway in the downtown area.

The groundbreaking ceremony was conducted with special ceremonial shovels artistically painted by Wellen Park development partners, local officials and community members. The shovels will be featured as a permanent art installation once Downtown Wellen opens.

"The entire event was curated to reflect the vibe of Downtown Wellen," said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park. "We don't want to wait until next year to start celebrating and enjoying the Downtown Wellen experience."

As part of the groundbreaking, Wellen Park announced a new series of curated events to start this fall that will inspire, excite and provide an ongoing preview of what's to come with Downtown Wellen. Featuring a range of makers, craft artisans, fitness and wellness experts, and culinary talent, the "Countdown to Downtown" event series will take place in and around the Wellen Park Welcome Center, which offers a front-row view of the construction progress in Downtown Wellen.

Expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022, Downtown Wellen will be a vibrant gathering place for both the community and larger region and the go-to destination to spend time as a family or meet up with friends, with endless ways to enjoy a high-energy afternoon or a relaxing evening.

"It will be the heart and soul of Wellen Park," said Severance. "There are just a lot of really thoughtful elements that will be interesting, fun and definitely Instagram-worthy."

In addition to shops and restaurants, Downtown Wellen will include a permanent food truck park, a Great Lawn for community celebrations or just enjoying the sunshine, and a Town Hall that will host concerts and events. Nature-inspired features like a hammock grove and a lounge area underneath a nearly 100-year-old heritage oak tree will connect visitors with the outdoors and offer spots for rest and relaxation.

A unique natural playground, designed to look like it's part of the surrounding landscape, will provide an imaginative spot for young residents and visitors to play.

"It's not something you would find at a typical community playground," said Severance. "It's done in a way where it looks like it is part of the land. It's a place that is beautiful for Mom and Dad to sit while the kids are playing."

A 2.8-mile trail will traverse around the centerpiece lake and create opportunities for biking, walking and running. The future lakefront will also feature an outfitter offering kayak and paddleboard rentals from a floating dock, to help people get out and enjoy the water.

"It's a healthy place, and there are many ways to be healthy" said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for Wellen Park. "It might mean taking your kayak or paddleboard out or fishing the 80-acre lake. It might mean hiking, biking or walking around our pathway. It might be a sunset happy hour toast with friends, or simply sitting under the big oak and relaxing."

Wellen Park has been named the No. 5 top-selling master-planned community in the U.S. for 2021 by prominent real estate consulting firm RCLCO. Wellen Park offers a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and recreational options amongst three districts: West Villages, Downtown Wellen and Playmore. The community currently has approximately 9,000 residents, and at full build-out will have more than 50,000 residents and 22,500 homes.

The community's brand and vision are rooted in wellness. Wellen Park's wellness focus is holistic and practical, designed to give residents greater opportunities to connect with one another, take care of themselves and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, all within an inclusive, genuine community vibe.

For more information about living at Wellen Park, call 941-229-7124, go to wellenpark.com or visit the Welcome Center at 12275 Mercado Drive in Venice, Fla. The Welcome Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

SOURCE Wellen Park